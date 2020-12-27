Dhoni named as captain of ICC Men’s ODI, T20 Team of the Decade

The team led by Dhoni also includes star batsman Rohit Sharma and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of its Men’s ODI Team of the Decade. The team led by Dhoni also includes star batsman Rohit Sharma and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. In the team, David Warner has been chosen to open alongside Rohit while former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is picked as a middle-order batsman.

The star-studded team has former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes as all-rounders while South Africa Imran Tahir is the lone spinner. The pace attack includes Australian bowler Micthell Starc, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.

The ICC also named Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav in its women’s T20I Team of the Decade. The women’s squad led by Australian skipper Meg Lanning has Elllyse Perry as the all-rounder. The bowling department included Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, and Indian spinner Poonam.

The ICC also included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah in its Men’s T20I Team of the Decade. Dhoni has also been named as the skipper of the ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade.

In the team, four players are from India, two are from Australia, two from West Indies, one from Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the number seven spot in the ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings.

The ICC also named Kathryn Bryce of Scotland as the ICC Women’s Associate Player of the Decade while Kyle Coetzer was named as ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade.

India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award.