Dia Mirza speaks about her rapport with her ‘Bheed’ co-stars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Anubhav Sinha’s directorial ‘Bheed’ has proven to be a powerful conversation starter with its portrayal of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 but the shoot itself was replete with pleasant memories shared by the cast and crew.

As actor Dia Mirza, who plays a pivotal part in the film, says, “Working with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur sir was truly an experience I will never forget. I had the most amazing time working and watching everyone at work. The craft of each of these artistes is a privilege to witness up close. Pankaj ji and Ashutosh ji are institutions in their own right, and Raj and Bhumi are actors I have admired right from their first films.”

Talking about Anubhav Sinha, she says, “‘Bheed’ is my fourth project with him and this is possibly the toughest film of his career. Watching him work with so much passion and conviction on stories that must be told, has been truly inspirational. Yet amid all the intensity, all of us found ways to make each other laugh, celebrate special days, savour ‘chaat’ treats and be there for each other when things got tough.”

“Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour and brings great energy to the sets, while Bhumi and I bonded over many common interests. She is a very intelligent and interesting person,” she shares about her co-actors.