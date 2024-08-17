Different organisations extend solidarity to doctors’ strike in Khammam

CPI leader J Jitender Reddy along with the party workers observed a candlelight vigil at Mayuri Centre in the city and demanded strict punishment for the accused who murdered the doctor in a brutal manner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:52 PM

Priyadarshini students took out a candle light rally in Khammam.

Khammam: Different people’s organisations, political parties and student organisations extended solidarity to the striking doctors, who protested here on Sunday against the murder of a doctor in Kolkata in West Bengal.

The students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College in Khammam rural mandal organised a candle light rally in protest against the Kolkata incident. The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu and academic director Atluri Venkataramana called upon the public to fight against the atrocities against women. It was unfortunate that such violent incidents were happening even in the 21st century, they said.

Sakhi National Women’s Council chairman Narala Satyanarayana, SFI alumni and Progressive Organisation of Women leader Banka Mariamma also led similar protests demanding severe punishment to the accused.