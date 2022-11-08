Digital creator and Instagram star Prem Vats to gain lean muscular physique for his maiden web series

The aspiring actor, choreographer and digital creator has established his name as one of the finest creative professionals with his videos breaking the internet in various instances.

Hyderabad: Digital creator and influencer Prem Vats is a fan-favourite on social media. And why not? He knows how to entertain the audience with his stellar dance moves. The aspiring actor, choreographer and digital creator has established his name as one of the finest creative professionals with his videos breaking the internet in various instances.

Having gained the limelight for his impeccable dancing skills, Prem Vats is already creating news for his entry into the cinematic world. Earlier, there was news doing rounds that the actor will be making his debut in the digital space with a thriller web series. While Vats has not officially announced, it seems that he has begun preparing for his dream debut.

For his upcoming project, Prem Vats is putting will be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. As the news continues to create waves, Prem is keeping it low-key until things are officially confirmed. When asked if he will be seen in a shredded avatar, Prem chose to not talk about it. Interestingly, he stated, “I have made hitting the gym a part of my routine. Dance has played a crucial role in my fitness, but I want to build a lean muscular physique.”

Well, the statement makes us curious if it is for the forthcoming series or any other project. In addition, the news of Prem’s debut web series revealed that it will be shot in Goa and will go on floors early next year. Prem Vats rose to fame with his viral dance cover videos. The dashing lad has a family of more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram and over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

The social media sensation has featured in several musical hits like ‘Sheesha Dekhungi’, ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’ and ‘Tata Summo’. In the past, Prem has already expressed his desire of working in Hindi singles. But currently, the news of his OTT debut has left Vats’ fans excited. On the professional side, Prem has worked with several notable names like Prince Narula, Aditya Narayan, Honey Singh and Badshah.

As a digital creator, Prem’s most established work this year was being one of the cultural brand ambassadors for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Continuing to take his game to another level, the supremely talented actor has got a lot to achieve in the years to come. Let’s wait for an official announcement as Prem Vats makes his debut in the digital world.