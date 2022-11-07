Digital creator Ritanshu Aneja explains how he deals with the pressure of staying relevant on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Social media is not just a platform to network with your connections, but also a place to market yourself. In simple words, it has become a podium for individuals to monetize their skills by creating diversified content. Ritanshu Aneja is one of the aspiring names in the field of content creation. Coming from the hospitality industry, he has chosen travel and food as the niche for creating content.

A restaurateur by profession, Ritanshu was inclined towards social media from an early age. As and when he built connections over the digital space, Aneja decided to give his shot as a digital creator. Being a true foodie and travel lover, Ritanshu then started sharing posts on Instagram, thereby sharing an insight into his lifestyle.

While content creation is a vast industry, Ritanshu is adamant about upping his video content posts. “I have never been a video person. With the changing times, I realised the need for changing my content strategy. Currently, Instagram reels have become a thing, and I am consistently working to present my content in a way that will garner great traction from the audience”, said Ritanshu.

As Ritanshu is in the learning stage, he brainstorms and analyzes the trending posts in the travel and food category. Furthermore, Ritanshu said that he researches what is working the best on the gram and creates content accordingly. When asked how he deals with the pressure of staying relevant on social media, Ritanshu went on to say that he does not overthink things in general.

The digital creator said, “Views and post engagement affect me when my posts fail to perform below expectations. But it is again learning for me to serve the audience with the content they want. When your content has quality and relatability, it is bound to help you in getting great reach.”

On the professional front, Ritanshu Aneja is an entrepreneur with businesses in India and the UAE. He is currently a managing partner at Mantis Dubai, and he aims to expand his business across other Asian countries. Along with it, the digital creator wants to travel across the globe and inspire people with his content stories.