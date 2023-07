Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 | Cabinet’s Move To Control Personal Data Breach

The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Monsoon session of the parliament that will begin on July 20 and continue till August 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet approved the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) on Wednesday. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Monsoon session of the parliament that will begin on July 20 and continue till August 11.

Take a Look at the video for more information.