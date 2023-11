81.5 Crore Indians Personal Data Leaked | COVID-19 Tests Data Hacked From ICMR

Personal data of around 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Personal data of around 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web. As reported by a US-based cybersecurity and intelligence agency ‘Resecurity’. As per the report, data including names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar, and passport information are for sale online.

