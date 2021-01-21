DiLSeY to build an army of cyber warriors to fight cybercrime

Launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the objective of the initiative is to build an army of cyber warriors from among the youth to fight cybercrime.

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Cyberabad Police along with the End Now Foundation have embarked on a promising initiative called Digital Literacy to Secure Youth (DiLSeY).

Launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the objective of the initiative is to build an army of cyber warriors from among the youth to fight cybercrime.

“The best way to counter these crimes is to educate the masses and create awareness. An initiative like this is being introduced in the country for the first time. It is the youth for the youth movement for a secured digital world,” Sajjanar said, adding that it was actually planned last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

“Now that more people are on digital mode, this is the need of the hour,” he added.

Share information of new modus operandi

The Commissioner urged people to share information of new modus operandi, so that the police can work on them on a proactive approach basis instead of acting after they happen.

“This will help us to prevent new crimes and also to alert people not to fall prey to such things in future,” he said.

SCSC secretary Krishna Yedula said the response to the initiative was overwhelming. More than 100 volunteers had registered for the first batch of eight-hour training which will begin on February 6.

“It will have two such sessions on weekends. The initial training will be a physical one, then volunteers will have an online session followed by an offline session. Mostly we are looking at people from the IT field,” he said.

Anil Rachamalla of End Now Foundation also spoke. Those interested in becoming a volunteer of DiLSey can write to the SCSC on email ID [email protected] or call on 9177283831.

