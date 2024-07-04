Disha Patani’s heartfelt message to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team

By ANI Updated On - 4 July 2024, 10:59 AM

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani penned a heartfelt message for the team of ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘.

Disha posted the picture of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas on her Instagram Story and wrote a long note.

The note read, “Thank you @nag ashwin for creating this crazy sci-fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science, you’re truly a creative genius sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight on being on your set.”

She added, “Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co-star ever and taking care of everyone Shout out to the women in charge.”

“@priyankacdutt @swapnaduttchalasani for bringing it to life, you guys are inspirational @djordjevla you’re a magician,” she further added.

“Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle. And lastly thanks to my team D who worked so hard to bring roxie to life. I’m grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey. let’s goo #kalki2898ad,” she concluded.

Ever since ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, “Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing.”

“No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget,” Big B added.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.