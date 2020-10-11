Disha’s family protest against RGV’s latest film

The protestors demanded Ram Gopal Varma not to release the movie as it will send a wrong message to society and add to the agony of the victim’s family.

Hyderabad: Family members of Disha and women rights activists staged a protest on Sunday morning in front of the house of film director Ram Gopal Varma to protest the release of “Disha Encounter” movie.

According to the promo of the movie the film is to be released on November 26. Recently a trailer of the movie was launched by RGV on social media platforms.

