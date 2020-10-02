Dispute over killing of villagers, Maoist leader killed by colleagues in Bijapur

Maoist Gangalur Area Committee in-charge and Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Modium Vijja alias Bhadru (39) was shot dead on Thursday by the naxals under his command, says Bastar Range IG

Kothagudem: A naxal leader was allegedly killed by his colleagues following a dispute over killing of villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj Pattilingam in a statement on Friday, told news reporters that there were reports over differences in the Maoists ranks in West Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist) Party regarding killing of innocent villagers.

In the wake of such a split in the ranks, the Maoist Gangalur Area Committee in-charge and Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Modium Vijja alias Bhadru (39) was shot dead on Thursday by the naxals under his command.

Vijja ordered the naxals in his command to kill some villagers which the latter opposed, it led to a dispute among them and finally to the death of Vijja. After killing their leader the naxals have handed over the dead body to his family members, Sundarraj said.

“The police are probing the matter. This incident, if true, would be the beginning of the fall of naxals in the area. The Maoists are trying to hold control over tribals by means of violence. It is a good sign that local cadres are opposing it” he averred.

Vijja hails from Mankeli village in Bijapur police station limits. He carries an AK-47 rifle and a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was booked in 18 cases at different police stations in the state.

It might be noted that the naxals have targetted villagers in the recent past branding as police informers. Maoists have killed two villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state on Thursday, besides killing nearly sixteen villagers in September month in the district alone.

