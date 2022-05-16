Ditch plastic straws and use these alternatives

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Millions of single-use plastic straws are thrown away every year increasing plastic waste, which is harmful to the environment. Carrying these eco-friendly replacement straws on hand, wherever you go, can make a huge difference to the environment and to your own health.

Bamboo straws

Made of bamboo, these straws are chemical-free, reusable and biodegradable, making for an eco-friendly straw alternative. Bamboo straws can be used for both hot and cold beverages. They are a little hard to clean, but with proper care, these straws can last for years.

Hay or wheat straws

Hay straws are made from stems of wheat plants; they’re biodegradable but not reusable. As these straws are made from wheat or hay, they never go soggy and work well for both hot and cold drinks.

Stainless steel straws

Steel straws are durable, reusable and are easy to carry around. These straws last a lifetime. Being metal, steel straws conduct heat and thus should be used with caution while sipping hot beverages.

Glass straws

Glass Straws are washable and reusable. Made with a durable material called ‘borosilicate’, these straws are highly resistant to instant breakage. The advantage glass straws have over metal is that they don’t conduct heat and can be used in hot beverages too.

Silicone straws

Silicone straws are a safer option for kids. These straws are chewable, bendable and reusable. Unlike plastic, silicone does not leach chemicals when exposed to heat variation.