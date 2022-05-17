Dive deeper into the fin-credible adventurous world of Carnivore Cove with Baby Shark

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:07 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Have you taken that adventurous dive into the sea yet? Nick Jr. India, a part of India’s No 1 kids entertainment franchise Nickelodeon brings to you the fin-credible world of ‘Baby Shark’! ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’, the most popular series that is a global phenomenon, made a splash this summer with its Indian television debut. Currently, the show is being telecast every Monday to Sunday at 11 am on Nick Jr. India.

The series brings adventures galore with groovy music that sees Baby Shark and William dive deeper into the diverse underwater world of Carnivore Cove with their friends and family. As part of the series, they will be seen exploring stunning new under water destinations while making fresh friends and big waves, all in the sharky spirit of fin-clusivity!

The series that celebrates family, friends and adventure through comedy, catchy songs, and stories of social-emotional learning is sure to keep all our young viewers on Nick Jr. India entertained.

With the launch of ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’, the brand aims to deepen its engagement with toddlers through fun workshops with educational platform partners like Playydate on board and drive buzz with fun activations and collaborations with mommy bloggers and kid influencers, etc.

With global affinity, catchy music, vibrant colours, dual-gender appeal and a multi-generational family, Pinkfong Baby Shark launched in November 2015, took the world by storm, amassing 8 billion views and becoming the most-watched video in the platform’s history.

The pre-school series internationally already has been seeing a soaring audience and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of ‘Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program’ in 2021.