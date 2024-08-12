DMHO visits viral fever-hit village in Asifabad

Dr Thukaram Batt made inquiries into the deaths by interacting with family members of the deceased persons.

12 August 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District Medical and Health Officer Dr Thukaram Batt on Monday visited Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal following the recent deaths of two persons due to viral fevers.

Batt made inquiries into the deaths by interacting with family members of the deceased persons. He said steps would be taken to control viral fevers in the village and to prevent recurrence of similar instances in future. He advised locals to utilize a health camp being organized in the village since Saturday to get treatment if diagnosed with seasonal diseases.

The DMHO directed that Rural Medical Practitioners should not to treat patients in the village in view of the two deaths. He said stern action would be taken against those who practice quackery.

Jade Puja (17), a Class 10 student and Boyir Kalidas (32), both from the village, had succumbed to the fever on Saturday and Sunday respectively.