Doctors’ approach to patients should be humane: Karimnagar Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Collector RV Karnan inspecting the district headquarters hospital premisis in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan called upon the medical fraternity to provide humane treatment to patients. He asked doctors to work hard to instil confidence among people towards the government hospitals.

The Collector visited the District Headquarters Hospital and Mother and Child Health Center (MCHC) here on Monday. He inspected children and Covid wards, laundry, dharmashala, and hospital premises.

Later, he visited outpatient and SMC blocks and instructed the data entry operator to send the details of children being admitted to the children’s ward to him daily. While touring MCHC, the Collector interacted with lactating and pregnant women and enquired about the facilities and treatment being provided in the hospital.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with hospital authorities to discuss facilities. The Collector instructed doctors to provide treatment to patients who come to the hospital for delivery with a touch of humanity.

Instructing officials to take steps to enhance normal deliveries, the Collector wanted authorities to ensure a paediatrician was available in the labour room of the hospital. Hospital superintendent Dr Ratnamala, DMHO Dr Juveria, MCHC RMO Dr Jyothi, Dr Aleem and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .