Does ‘CM’ stand for ‘Cutting Master’, asks KTR

In a statement, Rama Rao lashed out at the State government for imposing numerous restrictions to reduce eligible farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of reducing the number of beneficiaries in various welfare schemes. He questioned whether CM stood for “Cutting Master,” referring to the Chief Minister’s practice of cutting down on promised benefits.

“During elections, you asked farmers to get crop loans with a promise to waive them off. But now, you are imposing numerous riders to implement the Rs.2 lakh loan waiver,” he said, also pointing out that the required amount for the scheme was significantly reduced from Rs.39,000 crore to Rs.31,000 crore since the Congress took power.

He warned that the BRS would not keep silent if the Congress government attempted to deceive lakhs of farmers by using excuses like not having passbooks or ration cards, farmers filing income tax returns or having lower-rank government jobs.

The BRS working president charged the State government of depriving people of other schemes.

“Lakhs of people were deprived of the Rs.500 LPG cylinder scheme. Many were denied free power of 200 units due to restrictions. Now you are evading waiving crop loans up to Rs.2 lakh, depriving relief to farmers,” he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that the funds under Rythu Bandhu scheme, which supports farmers before sowing, were yet to be released. He stated that even after the Lok Sabha polls, there was no sign of the State government implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme and providing Rs.7,500 per acre as promised during the elections.

He stated that the Congress promised “Everything for Everyone” before the elections, but was now adopting “Few for Few” formula. He vowed to fight for the farmers and demanded immediate implementation of promised schemes without restrictions. “We won’t spare you for using such ploys to make lakhs ineligible,” he said.