‘Donate smartphones for online classes’

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Warangal Urban: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Childline 1098 have urged philanthropists, charity organisations, NGOs, Lions Club, Rotary Club and other individuals to come forward to donate smartphones to orphaned children for their online education.

Stating that they were providing shelter and food to orphans and semi-orphaned children in Warangal Urban District under Child Welfare Committee Child Care Institutions run by Government and NGOs as per the directions of the Child Welfare Committee, Mandala Parashuramulu, Chairperson, erstwhile Warangal district, CWC, in a press note here on Tuesday, said that a total of 150 children were living in childcare centres and they were facing problems participating in online classes being conducted in view of the pandemic Covid-19.

“Due to this, we are humbly requesting the philanthropists to donate the Smart Phones at Bala Raksha Bhavan, Opp: Demart, Subedari, Hanamakonda, Warangal Urban,” he said and added that people may contact him at 9849208279 or Childline Nodal Coordinator Iqbal Pasha at 9394763933 for further information.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .