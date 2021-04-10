Double delight for Showrya at All India Tennis Championship

He defeated his compatriot Hrishik 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. He then partnered with Hrishik Vavilapally defeating Anish Jain and Rahul Lokesh 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Showrya Samala bagged boys under-14 singles and double crown at the All India Tennis Championships tournament held at Srinidhi International School, on Friday. He defeated his compatriot Hrishik 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. He then partnered with Hrishik Vavilapally defeating Anish Jain and Rahul Lokesh 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .