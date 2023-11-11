Telangana’s Showrya finishes second best at World Junior Tennis tournament

| Telanganas Showrya Finishes Second Best At World Junior Tennis Tournament

In the final, Showrya Samala lost to Dania Dominagoes from Angola 2-6, 4-6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Showrya Samala

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Showrya Samala finished runner-up in the World Junior Tennis tournament in Luanda, Angola on Saturday.

The 15-year-old from the State was playing in the under-18 category and came up with some impressive performances. In the final, he lost to Dania Dominagoes from Angola 2-6, 4-6.

Earlier in the semifinals, he defeated Rabarto Matundo 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 while he got the better of Emerson Pedro 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Showrya, who is coached by his father Ashok, is being sponsored by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and was sent to Serbia for a training stint.

Results: Final: Lost to Daniel Dominagoes 2-6-4-6; Semifinals: bt Rabarto Matundo 5-7,6-2,6-4; Quarterfinals: bt Emerson Pedro 6-4,4-6,6-3; Pre-quarters: bt Antony Bickzy 6-1,6-3; First Round: Bt Rueben lerm 6-1,6-2.