Telangana’s Showrya finishes second best at World Junior Tennis tournament

In the final, Showrya Samala lost to Dania Dominagoes from Angola 2-6, 4-6
Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Showrya Samala finished runner-up in the World Junior Tennis tournament in Luanda, Angola on Saturday.
The 15-year-old from the State was playing in the under-18 category and came up with some impressive performances. In the final, he lost to Dania Dominagoes from Angola 2-6, 4-6.
Earlier in the semifinals, he defeated Rabarto Matundo 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 while he got the better of Emerson Pedro 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Showrya, who is coached by his father Ashok, is being sponsored by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and was sent to Serbia for a training stint.
Results: Final: Lost to Daniel Dominagoes 2-6-4-6; Semifinals: bt Rabarto Matundo 5-7,6-2,6-4; Quarterfinals: bt Emerson Pedro 6-4,4-6,6-3; Pre-quarters: bt Antony Bickzy 6-1,6-3; First Round: Bt Rueben lerm 6-1,6-2.