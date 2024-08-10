DRI Hyderabad seizes Rs.60 lakhs worth Ephedrine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:55 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad unit caught two persons who were attempting to send ephedrine drug valued at Rs. 60 lakh to New Zealand on Friday.

According to the officials, the two persons had come to the city carrying the white powder in two packets. “Upon thorough examination of the said package, two vacuum sealed transparent packets were recovered. A white substance in powder form was recovered from both the packets and, when tested with field test kit, indicated positive for Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine,” said the DRI officials,

The packets containing 3 kg Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs.60 lakhs (illicit market value) have been seized and two Individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985, the officials added.

Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine are classified as controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These chemicals serve as precursors for the illicit manufacture of amphetamine and methamphetamine, collectively referred to as Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS).

Further investigation is in progress