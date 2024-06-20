Drinking water crisis of interior village in Adilabad addressed

They said that they were unable to get water from Mission Bhagiratha scheme and were facing an acute drinking water crisis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:26 PM

Adilabad: Drinking water was supplied to residents through a tanker to address water crisis at remote Dongargaon village in Indervelli village on Thursday. Officials supplied drinking water to the villagers to quench their thirst.

The residents competed with others to fill the vessels with the water from the tanker. They said that they were unable to get water from Mission Bhagiratha scheme and were facing an acute drinking water crisis.

They, however, thanked the officials for resolving their issue. The villagers staged a protest with empty vessels on Wednesday evening.

They claimed that they were forced to fetch water in drums by bullock carts from open wells.