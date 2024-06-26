Drinking water supply to be disrupted for two days in Hyderabad

The officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) urged people in the affected areas to use water sparingly. List of the affected areas given below

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 06:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to urgent repair works of the NRV valve of the second pump in the Kondapur pump house of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, drinking water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Hyderabad city for two days. The officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) urged people in the affected areas to use water sparingly.

The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II supplies water to several parts of the Greater Hyderabad city. However, the NRV valve of the second pump in Kondapur pump house came under an unexpected repair and the officials took up restoration works on a warfooting.

Due to these repair works, there will be complete disruption of drinking water supply for on Wednesday and Thursday in many areas under the jurisdiction of Operations and Maintenance Divisions – 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10(A), 10(B), 13, 14, 16, and 20 of HMWS&SB. While a few areas might experience partial disruption, water will be supplied with pressure in some areas, according to an official press release.

The areas where water supply will be disrupted include NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozeguda, Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Budwel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet and Shamshabad.