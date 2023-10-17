Driver held for molesting woman in his car

The incident occurred at around 3 AM on Sunday when the woman was seated in the front seat of the car while her colleague was in the back seat, an official said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Thane: A 45-year-old car driver was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman returning from her Navi Mumbai office in his vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified as Rakesh Mishra, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately, following which she raised an alarm. She and her colleague forced the driver to stop the car and approached the police, he said.

Police registered the FIR and arrested Mishra, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.