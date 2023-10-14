Help bring back daughter’s body from UK: Hyderabad family urges Centre

The 24-year-old Hyderabad girl, Divya Samaleti was pursuing her masters in Cyber Security at the University of Heartfordshire, UK

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File Photo of Divya

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, family members urged the Union Government to help bring back the body of an Indian student, who was pursuing her masters in the United Kingdom.

The 24-year-old Hyderabad girl, Divya Samaleti was pursuing her masters in Cyber Security at the University of Heartfordshire, UK.

Divya passed away on Thursday due to several clots in her brain at the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Since she has no immediate family in the UK, some of her friends came forward to help send the repatriate body to India and also to pay off some of the study loan. They have started seeking funds from the general public at gofundme.com.

Also Read Rise in students going abroad for higher studies