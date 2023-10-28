Drone, heroin packet found near IB in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

Border Security Force on Saturday found a drone and a packet of heroin in a field near the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district

By PTI Published Date - 02:22 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

ANI Photo

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force on Saturday found a drone and a packet of heroin in a field near the international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official said.

The contraband was found in a joint operation between BSF and Punjab Police, launched on the basis of specific information in the outskirts of Wan village.

During the operation, a Chinese quadcopter drone and the packet of heroin weighing 407 grams were recovered from the field, said the official from BSF.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police,” the person said.