BSF recovers drone carrying 3 packets of heroin in Punjab’s Amritsar

Besides, one mobile phone along with other signal accessories and one rubber illuminating ball were also recovered

By ANI Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:37 PM

Amritsar: Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone that was allegedly carrying three packets of heroin in the border area of Amritsar district.

“In the evening hours of 28th February 2024, BSF troops intercepted a suspected flying object in the border area of district Amritsar and promptly tracked, neutralized and traced its movement as per laid down procedure,” an official statement issued by BSF said.

BSF said that it also recovered a mobile phone and signal accessories. “During a search of the probable dropping area, at about 8.05 pm, the vigilant troops successfully recovered 01 Hexacopter and 03 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight – approximately 3.030 Kgs) attached with it. Besides, one mobile phone along with other signal accessories and one rubber illuminating ball were also recovered,” the press release said. Earlier the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on Wednesday morning in Tarn Taran district.

BSF recovered the drone during a joint search operation with Punjab police in a farming field near Kalash Havelian village.