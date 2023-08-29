Drunk driver zooms autorickshaw into WR’s Mira Road station, detained

As some passengers clicked photos and videos of the incident, the Railway Protection Force swung into action and went after the autorickshaw driver, who allegedly tried to flee from there.

By IANS Updated On - 09:54 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Thane: In a bizarre development, an intoxicated autorickshaw driver zoomed his vehicle inside the Mira Road Station premises, shocking commuters and railway staffers alike, officials said.

The incident occurred around midnight of Sunday-Monday and after the images and clips went viral, the local RPF rushed to the booking window where the three-wheeler was parked briefly.

At one point, the apparently drunk driver attempted to drive it off from station premises, but was caught and taken away by the RPF with the help of some commuters.

The Western Railway has not yet reacted to the incident which has become the topic of discussion among the rail commuters, with many demanding suspension of the autorickshaw driver’s licence and impounding the vehicle to set an example.