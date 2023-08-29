BCCI chief Roger Binny attends 70th anniversary of Andhra Cricket Association

29 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny attended the 70th-anniversary event of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) in Visakhapatnam on Monday and appreciated the contribution of the association towards “excellent infrastructure” for the game.

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team who was a chief guest for the event, recollected his Ranji Trophy days especially when he had played a game with the Andhra team at the Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

He appreciated the Andhra Cricket Association for its growth over the years.

“ACA should be proud of having built a good infrastructure for cricket, which is one of the best in the country,” Binny said.

Apart from BCCI president, ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy, Vice President P Rohit Reddy and former Indian cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal addressed former Ranji players, former women senior players, cricket committee members, ACA employees and committee members at the event.

Madan Lal said that there were many talented cricketers in Andhra Pradesh and expressed the hope that they would play for the country in future. He commended ACA for organising the Andhra Premier League to promote talented and budding cricketers.

APL Chairman Mancho Ferrer, ACA joint secretary A Rakesh, treasurer AV Â Chalam, apex council members KV Puru Shottam, Jitendra Nath Sharma and CEO MV Shiva Reddy were among those present.