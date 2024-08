| Drunk Man Drowns In Lake In Medak

He was Mohammad Ilyas (30), a resident of the same village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:17 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A man drowned in a lake when he ventured into the water body in an inebriated condition at Pedda Shankarampet on Tuesday.

Ilyas reportedly had a booze party on the bund of the lake with his friends and later ventured into the water body.

The body was retrieved hours later. Pedda Shankarampet police registered a case.