Dry monsoon: Farmers in Sangareddy go on ‘padayatra’ to appease rain gods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 08:16 PM

Farmers are taking up 'padayatra' in Waser village of Sirgapur mandal in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: With the district continuing to witness extended dry spells during the South West Monsoon, farmers here are trying to appease the rain gods by offering prayers.

Villagers of Waser in Sirgapur mandal carried 11 pots full of water, and went on a padayatra through 11 villages in the mandal on Saturday while the Bhajana Mandali of the village walked ahead of them beating drums and singing spiritual songs. They visited Stayagama, Chandapur, Lingapur, Hanumantharaopet, Naganpally, Bandarupally, Rudraram, Chowdarpally and Marpally villages in the region. The farmers offered a ‘Jalabhishekham’ at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temples at all these 11 villages besides offering special prayers to appease the rain gods.

The farmers took up the padayatra, as the area witnessed poor rains this Vanakalam. The farmers could not complete the sowing operations even though the sowing season for rain-fed crops was nearing its end. Due to the dry spells, the seeds sown did not sprout which pushed the farmers into distress. The farmers believe that performing ‘Jalabhishekham’ to Lord ‘Anjaneya’ will appease the rain gods.

The sowing operations of rainfed crops did not go well in June month except for cotton. While the agriculture department expected red gram to be sown on 65,000 acres, farmers took up the cultivation only on 41,000 acres. Green gram was cultivated on 7,000 acres against the estimated area of 42,000 acres. Black gram was cultivated on 4,000 acres against the estimated area of 22,000 acres. Maize was cultivated on 3,000 acres against the estimated area of 30,000 acres. Jowar was taken up on 100 acres against the estimated area of 10,000 acres. Soya was cultivated on 41,000 acres against the estimated area of 60,000 acres.