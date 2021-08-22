Dua Lipa joins Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman for dinner date in London

Hyderabad: Bella Hadid is having the time of her life with her boyfriend and art director Marc Kalman. The couple is being spotted at various places lately. This weekend, the duo went shopping together in London.

For the outing, the Victoria’s Secret model wore a pair of flared jeans and a black top with a black crocheted sweater. Marc matched her in a black sweater, black pants, and green sneakers. After going out for lunch together, they shopped in Soho and later ended their evening by catching up with singer Dua Lipa for dinner. Dua is currently dating Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid.

Bella glammed it up a bit for the dinner, as she wore a brown trench coat over her outfit. Meanwhile, Dua stepped out in a colourful crocheted top with black pants, according to Just Jared.

Last month, Marc and Bella were spotted out and about together in NYC! They were also photographed together during Bella‘s trip to Cannes.

This is Bella’s first romantic relationship after her split from The Weeknd. Marc and Bella began dating in July last year but managed to keep it a secret until now.