Dubai temple to open doors by Diwali 2022

Dubai: A new Hindu temple in Dubai, the foundation stone of which was laid last August amidst the pandemic, will open its doors to worshippers by Diwali next year.

The temple, being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Singh Darbar in the city’s Jebel Ali area, is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar in Bur Dubai, according to the Community Development Authority, Dubai.

The Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple is one of the oldest Hindu temples in the country, open since the 1950s.

Raju Shroff, one of the trustees of the temple, said: “The journey from a quaint one-room temple in the 1950s to the 70,000 square feet, purpose- built temple and Community Centre could not have been possible without the generosity and open-mindedness of the Rulers of the UAE, and the overwhelming support of CDA, Dubai.”

The temple will be home to 11 Hindu deities. Shroff added that the temple’s architecture will have a distinct Arabian look.

The actual structure will cover 25,000 sq ft. of land, while the built-up area of the temple stands at a spacious 75,000 sq ft.

There’s also a 4,000 square feet banquet hall that can accommodate a gathering of 775 people approximately, and a smaller 1,000 square ft. multi-purpose room for events up to 100 people.