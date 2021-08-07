Dump yards in Telangana turn cash spinners

Set up under Palle Pragathi, they are being used to prepare compost to be sold to farmers

Hyderabad: Besides ensuring sanitation, dump yards set up in villages across the State under the Palle Pragathi programme are also aiding in generating revenue and increasing green cover.

Making effective use of the tractor and trolley provided to each gram panchayat under the programme, villages are using them for collecting dry and wet waste from households and government offices, hospitals and other places. The same is being shifted to dump yards where it is being processed and compost is prepared. The compost is then being used in agricultural fields by farmers and in kitchen gardens by villagers.

It is also being used in nurseries set up in villages and for saplings planted under Haritha Haram. This is indirectly aiding in increasing the green cover.

The leftover plastic, wood, steel and other waste is being sold to scrap dealers. All these measures are aiding in generating revenue for some panchayats besides ensuring sanitation in villages.

The objective with which the State government had launched Palle Pragathi is definitely yielding desired results. The concept of setting up dump yards in villages had triggered a new change in villages with many of them according top priority to sanitation. As a result, villages are sporting a clean look, said Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao in a statement.

The State government has targeted to set up one dump yard in each village; accordingly, 12,769 dump yards are to be set up at Rs 319 crore. Of these, 12,711 have already been set up and operations commenced, he said. Construction of the remaining 58 dump yards is in different stages and would be completed at the earliest, he added.

Role model villages

Mukhra village in Adilabad has generated over Rs 2.50 lakh revenue through sale of compost to farmers and others and about Rs 60,000 through sale of scrap

Sultanpur village of Peddapalli is using compost prepared at its dump yard for saplings planted under Haritha Haram and in kitchen gardens

In Mandepalli village of Rajanna Sircilla, the compost is being used by farmers in fields. After segregation, plastic and other waste is being sold to scrap dealers



