Dunzo to now pay salaries ‘batch-wise’ after several delays

By IANS Published Date - 10:21 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Bengaluru: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo, which has been delaying salaries for its employees after being unable to raise funds, has further delayed paying its staff and will now do it “batch-wise”.

According to sources, the quick-grocery delivery provider once again failed to pay some of its employees as it was to start disbursing salaries from September 4.

“Due to certain procedural requirements, we have to do this batch-wise. It may take an additional day or two for us to facilitate this transfer for everyone,” Dunzo told employees in an email.

“Rest assured you will receive your August 2023 salary within this week without fail,” according to the email.

Last month, reports surfaced that Dunzo delayed salaries to the first week of October after being unable to raise funds. The startup previously committed to make payments on September 4, from the earlier July 20 date, Money Control had reported.

“We sincerely apologise for this delay. Ensuring that you receive your due compensation as early as possible is our top priority. Please be assured that we are doing everything to make this happen, and we are confident that there will be no further delays after this,” according to an earlier email from the startup.

It had also promised employees to pay an interest of 12 per cent per annum on the salary component that it held back from June.

Earlier in August, it was reportedly in advanced talks to raise between $80-100 million in its series G round from its existing investors, including Lightbox and Lightrock. The funding round “mostly comprises equity funding and can have a small debt element”, according to reports.