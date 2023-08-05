Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC defeat valiant Bodoland FC by a solitary goal

Kokrajhar: William Pauliankhum’s early second-half strike was enough for Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) to overcome the resilient local side Bodoland FC in a Group F fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup being played here at the SAI Stadium on Saturday.

The game was preceded by an elaborate cultural programme and opening ceremony with the Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.

Rajasthan United controlled the midfield and had the better share of the possession for the major part of the first half.

Wingers William Pauliankhum and C. Lalchungnunga created problems for the Bodoland defence. Bodoland’s defence led by Didwm Hazowary and experienced Rakesh Pradhan along with Nigerian Anyichie Echezona resisted the Rajasthan attacks and denied them any clear-cut chances.

The best chance for RUFC came through a corner which their Captain, Hardik Bhatt could not convert from inside the six-yard box. Bodoland could not make much inroads going forward but came to life in the closing stages of the half.

They were the more dominant side and created the best chances of the half. Ansumana Kromah found space behind the defence and had to just beat the RUFC keeper, Sachin Jha, but the Liberian shot wide. Arjun Mardi came close to scoring twice for the home side. His right-footed curler just whisked past the post and moments later his left-footed shot beat the RUFC keeper but was denied by the post.

Rain started to pour down which made the conditions a bit tough for the players. RUFC started the second half with the same intensity as they did in the first half and found the breakthrough soon. They took the lead through William Pauliankhum in the 47th minute.

Lalchungnunga, who is on loan from Hyderabad FC released Richardson Denzel through the right wing and the Ghanaian found William on the far post who tapped to give RUFC the lead. Bodoland could have levelled soon through William Opoku but goalkeeper Sachin Jha made a point-blank save to deny the local side.

The match was suspended due to continuous rains in the 52nd minute. The game resumed after the break and the score remained the same until the full-time whistle, giving the last year’s quarterfinalists RUFC a winning start to the campaign.

RUFC will face Odisha FC on August 11 while Bodoland FC will be against Indian Army FT on August 17.

Last year’s semi-finalists Hyderabad FC will open their campaign in Group-E against newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC in match five at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati at 02:30 PM on Sunday.

On the same day, match six will see Kolkata giants, East Bengal take on Bangladesh Army FT in a Group- A fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan at 04:45 PM.