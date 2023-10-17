Dutch model of flood control: Cong takes pot shots at Pinarayi Vijayan

06:23 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday took pot shots at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his statement that his visit to Netherlands soon after the 2018 floods here, was to study the Dutch model of preventing floods and would be implemented in Kerala.

Satheesan addressed the media after visiting flooded areas in the state capital where hundreds of people living in low-lying areas have moved to camps after heavy rains hit the capital city on Sunday. “Is this the Dutch model that Vijayan was speaking about, when just one day of rain left many areas of the capital city flooded and rendered thousands homeless after water rushed into their homes,” said Satheesan.

“What is even more intriguing is that when rain water was gushing into the homes of the people, CPI-M State Secretary MV Govindan was talking about the need for a K-Rail (that has been put on hold by the Centre due to a few factors). In Kerala, development should only take place after keeping climate change into account,” added Satheesan.

He said that the Vijayan government has to take seriously the need for relying on weather predictions based on the expertise of the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

“Today there are technologies which will precisely tell if there is rain, where floods can be expected, but Vijayan is least interested in providing succor to the people and that’s pathetic to say the least,” added Satheesan.