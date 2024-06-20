DV Srinivas Rao assumes charge as Asifabad SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Asifabad: Newly posted Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao assumed charge here on Thursday.

He replaced K Suresh Kumar who was transferred during the shuffling of IPS officers recently.

A 2007 batch IPS officer, Rao said he would focus on controlling crime rate by implementing the people-friendly policing concept of the government.

He had worked as traffic DCP in Cyberabad before being posted as SP of the district. He had also worked as DSP of Karimnagar, additional SP of Mahabubnagar, SP of vigilance, Nalgonda. He later called upon Collector Venkatesh Dothre.