EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian diaspora in Vietnam

By ANI Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Bac Ninh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the bust of Rabindranath Tagore at Bac Ninh province of Vietnam and watched a performance by Quan Ho Art Theater group on Sunday.

EAM Jaishankar shared about the event saying, “Witnessed a great performance by Quan Ho Art Theater group from Bac Ninh province. The group will travel to India for the 9th India International Dance and Music Festival in New Delhi.” Later on, the Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and visited the Phat Tich Pagoda Buddhist cultural centre in Bac Ninh province.

EAM shared on X, “Good to interact with members of the Indian community in Bac Ninh province.” He added, “The India and Vietnam civilizational connect is so visible at the Phat Tich pagoda in Bac Ninh. Appreciate the warmth of my welcome.” Phat Tich Pagoda – a Buddhist cultural center that contains cultural and sculptural values of the Ly Dynasty.

During his visit to the centre, he also met with the Most Ven. Thich Thanh Nhieu of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

EAM posted about his interaction on X saying, ” Good to meet Most Ven. Thich Thanh Nhieu of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Phat Tich. Appreciated his positive sentiments about spirituality, yoga, art & culture.” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Vietnam on Sunday, for his four-day visit during which he will be co-chairing the 18th Joint Commission meeting.

Jaishankar received a warm personal welcome from Vietnam Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bui Thanh Son at Tran Quoc pagoda.

“Arrived in Vietnam today. Thank you @FMBuiThanhSon for the warm personal welcome at the renowned Tran Quoc pagoda. Looking forward to co-chairing the 18th Joint Commission Meeting tomorrow,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi which shares age-old links between India and Vietnam.

“Visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi. The age-old links between India and Vietnam are symbolized by the Bodhi tree here. Was gifted by President Rajendra Prasad in 1959 to President Ho Chi Minh,” Jaishankar stated.

Notably, EAM is on an official visit at the invitation of his counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

He will co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, the MEA stated.

During the visit, EAM will also visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese leadership. He will also meet members of the Indian community and unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust in Ho Chi Minh City.

India and Vietnam share a robust Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. EAM’s visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, according to MEA.

Following the visit to Vietnam, Jaishankar will leave for Singapore on an official visit from October 19-20.