Eamcet, CUCET dates clash

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 09:23 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: The schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUCET) UG 2022, which was announced on June 22 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is headed for a clash with the dates of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2022. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced the dates for TS Eamcet way back in March.

While the TS Eamcet is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20, the CUCET will be on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. Three dates of both the exams are clashing. As several students from the State also appear for the CUCET, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, which conducts the Eamcet, is preparing to re-schedule the dates for the TS Eamcet for these students, but only on request.

“We will not be postponing the exam but will re-schedule the TS Eamcet for such students whose dates are clashing with those of the CUCET. Such students should make a request via email seeking a rescheduling of their exam date or slot time within the given schedule. The request will be accordingly accommodated,” TS Eamcet 2022 Convener Dr A Govardhan told Telangana Today.

Meanwhile, the university has made the hall tickets available for download from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from Saturday. A total of 2,65,547 candidates including 1,71,500 for engineering and 94,047 for AM streams have applied till the last count on Saturday. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 2,500 ends on June 27 and with a late fee of Rs 5,000, the applications will be accepted till July 7.

This year, the TS Eamcet will be conducted covering 70 per cent of the total Intermediate syllabus which is in tune with the syllabus adapted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) for Intermediate courses with effect from the academic year 2020-21 i.e., inter first year 70 per cent and academic year 2021-22 inter second year 70 per cent syllabus. There is no change in the pattern and the exam will have 160 questions that have to be answered in 180 minutes.