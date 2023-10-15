Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Delhi-NCR

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.08 pm.

By ANI Updated On - 04:57 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Delhi-NCR on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.08 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana,” NCS posted from its handle on X.

This was the second time in a fortnight that tremors shook the national capital.

Earlier, on October 3, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic.

The NCS stated in a release that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3 — the first of magnitude 4.6 magnitude and the second recorded at 6.2 on the Richter Scale.