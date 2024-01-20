Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands

The tremors were felt at 7:06:19 Indian Standard Time (IST). The epicentre of the quake was registered at latitude 9.97 and longitude 93.54 at a depth of 11 km, according to NCS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 09:08 AM

Andaman and Nicobar : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at the Andaman and Nicobar islands, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island,” the NCS said in a post on ‘X’.

Earlier on January 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 7.53 am. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 12.66 and longitude 93.02 at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS data.