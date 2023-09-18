Monday, Sep 18, 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits northeast of Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northeast of Taiwan on Monday

By AP
Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 18 September 23
Representational Image

Taipei: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northeast of Taiwan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 18:51:23 (UTC+05:30) and the depth was registered at 183.5 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude: 26.434Â°N and longitude: 125.303Â°E, respectively.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

