Eatala inaugurates Covid testing lab at RGIA

The facility ensures a safe journey for passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers.

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister E Rajendar on Wednesday inaugurated the Covid testing lab at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

The facility ensures a safe journey for passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers. As per regulations, all arriving international passengers having onward connections need to have a negative RT-PCR test certificate done within 96 hours prior to the departure time either from port of origin or test done on arrival at airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

This may be used by those departing passengers who may be required by the destination country to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The RGIA has partnered with Mapmygenome, an ICMR and NABL certified lab for the purpose.

Passengers can avail the test at the immigration level or the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. Apart from a hard copy, results will be available in four to six hours via email and WhatsApp. A lounge has also been created at the western extended plate of arrivals for passengers who can wait to collect their report.

S G K Kishore, ED – South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said, testing centres at airports would play a vital role in enabling resumption of air travel. He appreciated the efforts taken by the State government to flatten the infection curve and restart economic activity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .