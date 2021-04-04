Eatala urges citizens to cooperate with Covid-19 containment strategies

The Health Minister appealed to the people to follow usage of masks, hand hygiene through sanitizers, social distancing, avoiding public places and mass gatherings

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Sunday urged the citizens to cooperate with health department’s containment strategies against the rising Covid-19 cases.

He appealed to the people to follow four steps – use of masks, hand hygiene through sanitizers, social distancing, avoiding public places and mass gatherings – as much as possible and individuals above 45 years getting vaccinated at the earliest.

“We are following all the instructions given by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to contain Covid in Telangana. Please venture out only if there is an urgent need or else try your best to stay indoors. Avoid mass gatherings at any cost and follow Covid appropriate behavior. Full cooperation from the general public is the need of the hour to ensure Covid cases remain under control in Telangana,” Rajender said.

The appeal also asked the citizens to be on the alert whenever they are outdoors. “We are closely monitoring individuals who are travelling from districts of neighboring States to Telangana. I urge the public to get tested at the nearest government healthcare facility in case they have Covid like symptoms because early diagnosing of Covid is vital to save lives,” Rajender added.

