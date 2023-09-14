EC calls rival factions of NCP for hearing on October 6: Sources

The commission will now commence the substantive hearing under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, they said, citing rules.

By PTI Published Date - 10:13 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission has called rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a personal hearing on October 6, sources said on Thursday.

A faction led by Ajit Pawar had rebelled against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel staking claim over the party name and symbol.

After due consideration of the totality of information available on record, the commission has arrived at the conclusion that there are two rival groups in the Nationalist Congress Party — one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Ajit Pawar — the sources pointed out.

They said that since each group is claiming to be the party, the matter required a substantive determination by the commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Accordingly, the poll panel has directed both the groups to remain present in person or through their authorised representative for a personal hearing in the matter on October 6.

The commission will now commence the substantive hearing under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, they said, citing rules.

Two days before rebelling against uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Maharashtra government in early July, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had approached the Election Commission on June 30 staking claim to the party name as well as symbol and subsequently also declared himself as the party president with support of 40 lawmakers.

Recently, the Sharad Pawar-led faction had told the Election Commission that there was no dispute in the party, except that a few mischievous individuals have defected from the organisation for their personal ambitions, a reference to the rebel group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.