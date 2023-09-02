Nizamabad collector asks officials to enrol every eligible person in the voter list

The collector asked the officials to give wide publicity about the special camps being organised by the Election Commission for enrolling names in the voter list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to visit every house in the district and include the names of all the eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

The collector on Saturday made a surprise visit to polling booths holding special camps for enrolling people in the voter list and examined the procedures being followed. He directed the Booth Level Officer(BLO) and supervisors to ensure that everyone who has completed 18-years of age was registered as a voter.

Special precautions should be taken while removing names from the voter list and the death certificate of the deceased should be collected from the family members and examined thoroughly, he said, adding that if the polling centers were changed anywhere due to various reasons, the matter should be informed to the voters at the field level so that they could exercise their right to vote without getting confused during the polling.

