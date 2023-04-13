ED and CBI are mere puppets, says KT Rama Rao

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had become mute spectators and mere puppets in the hands of the BJP-led Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had become mute spectators and mere puppets in the hands of the BJP-led Centre.

He also voiced apprehensions that former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik may be arrested for his revelations on corruption. “Nation is watching keenly as ED & CBI become mute spectators & mere puppets. I suppose they will now arrest former Governor Satyapal Ji for the revelations,” he tweeted while reacting to Satyapal Malik’s reported allegations against RSS leader Ram Madhav.

Pointing out that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking big on corruption was easy, but when it comes to ‘commissions and omissions’ of the BJP government in Karnataka and Adani, the ‘anti-corruption bhashans and rules don’t apply’, he said.

Satyapal had alleged in an interview that Ram Madhav had tried lobbying to clear a file which involved kickbacks worth Rs.300 crore.

In another tweet, Rama Rao also hit out at BJP leaders who felicitated an accused in the SSC paper leak case after he was released on bail. Posting a picture of BJP leaders felicitating accused number two B Prashanth, the Minister also added pictures of BJP leaders felicitating the accused in different heinous crimes.

“Celebrating rapists of Bilkis Bano, union minister welcoming murderers in UP shooting the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi Ji in UP welcoming the SSC paper leak criminal in Telangana. There is something seriously demented in these dimwits & more importantly the people who support them,” he tweeted.