Family rule of three crore people in Telangana, says KTR

Countering the opposition’s charge on family rule, KTR said Telangana was a family of three crore people with the Chief Minister being the head of the family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Rajanna Sircilla: Stating that the 60 lakh-strong cadre was the strength of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would emerge victorious for the third consecutive term even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in all the lanes and bylanes in the State and the Congress continued to indulge in its mudslinging politics.

Countering the opposition’s charge on family rule, the Minister said Telangana was a family of three crore people with the Chief Minister being the head of the family. “In this context, yes, there is a family rule in Telangana,” he said, reiterating that the love of this family was enough to ensure that K Chandrashekhar Rao retained power for the third time.

Speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam at Maddikunta village here on Wednesday, he said Telangana was now setting a benchmark to other States in different fields and was a role model for effective implementation of welfare and development programmes in the country. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that development had taken a back seat in Telangana, he said, countering the PM’s allegations by listing out Telangana’s achievement in different fields, including the increase in per capita income from Rs.1.24 lakh in 2014 to Rs.3.15 lakh in 2022.

“I challenged the Prime Minister or any BJP to name a State in the country that has performed better than Telangana in the last nine years. There has been no response,” he said, asking why no Chief Minister before K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Rythu Bandhu or extended 24×7 free power supply to farmers.

Urging the audience to think about the contrasting situations that prevailed before the formation of Telangana and after the BRS government came to power, the Minister pointed out that due to provision of water and power, farm land prices had increased sharply in the State. As the land price was about Rs.25 lakh per acre, there was a sense of confidence among small and marginal farmers, he stressed.

Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. Instead of income, the problems of farmers in other parts of the country had definitely doubled, he said.

KTR takes a trip down memory lane in Sircilla

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday struck an emotional chord with the audience at the Atmeeya Sammelanam at Rajanna Sircilla and recalled the love and affection showered by the people of the district on him.

“My mother gave me birth, but the credit for my political birth goes to Mustabad gadda and Rajanna Sircilla gadda. I will always be indebted for you for all the love and affection,” he said, recalling in that in 2009, not many recognized him and people knew him as the son of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the last 15 years, there were four elections. In the first election, he had won by 171 votes while in the next, the majority was 68,000 votes. In 2014, after formation of Telangana, the majority was 54,000.

“In 2018, even as all opposition parties worked together, you elected me with a record majority of 89,000 votes. It is because of your blessings and support that I have an identity and people call me Rajanna Sircilla MLA,” he said.

