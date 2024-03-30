ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in excise policy case

ED sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

By IANS Published Date - 30 March 2024, 12:42 PM

New Delhi: Days after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

As per the report, Gahlot has already reached the ED office.

Kailash Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is transport, home, and law minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

ED sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the investigating agency, Gahlot was part of the group which had prepared the liquor policy’s draft which was leaked to a group of a Southern state.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 regarding the case and is currently in ED custody. Before him, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, have also been arrested.