ED questions Lalu Prasad’s daughter

Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav were also questioned by the ED in connection with the matter

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav were also questioned by the ED in connection with the matter

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Ragini Yadav, one of the daughters of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, in connection with the alleged land of jobs case, an official said.

She was recently summoned by the ED to join the investigation into the matter. Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav were also questioned by the ED in connection with the matter.

“Ragini on Wednesday reached the ED’s headquarters and joined the probe,” a source said. On Tuesday, Tejashwi was grilled for about eight hours.

During the investigation, the ED found that 4 parcels of land acquired by the family members of Lalu Prasad for just Rs 7.5 lakh from poor Group-D applicants were sold to Syed Abu Dojana, a former RJD legislator by Rabri Devi, with huge gains at Rs 3.5 crore, in a collusive deal.

The ED said that their investigation has further revealed that a major portion of the amount thus received, was transferred to the account of Tejashwi Yadav.